Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 984,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Data during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molecular Data by 478.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 277,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 229,596 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Data during the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKD opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Molecular Data has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

