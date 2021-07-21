monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Up to $203.92

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $203.92, but opened at $210.82. monday.com shares last traded at $210.82, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

MNDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. monday.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

