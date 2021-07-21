Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of MNTK opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Montauk Renewables has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.65.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTK. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

