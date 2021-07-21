Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.89 and last traded at $20.89. 564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 516,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $11,400,000.00. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. purchased 157,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,005.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,357,895 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,005.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

