MoonRadar Trading 41.6% Higher Over Last Day (MRF)

MoonRadar (CURRENCY:MRF) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. Over the last seven days, MoonRadar has traded flat against the dollar. One MoonRadar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000485 BTC on exchanges. MoonRadar has a market capitalization of $978,566.19 and approximately $85,211.00 worth of MoonRadar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00103734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00143017 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,988.86 or 0.99902405 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

MoonRadar Coin Profile

MoonRadar’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,306,928 coins. MoonRadar’s official Twitter account is @moonradarfin

MoonRadar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonRadar directly using US dollars.

