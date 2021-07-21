Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,226 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.72% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,248,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO opened at $235.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.32. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $239.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.