Morgan Stanley Buys 153,301 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,301 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,666,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 57,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 180,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,103 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,031,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH opened at $263.71 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.78.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.