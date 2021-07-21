Morgan Stanley Has $1.06 Billion Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,632,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,064,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in Texas Instruments by 26.6% in the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.9% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 32,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 142.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 35.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock opened at $187.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $173.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.43 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.34.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.