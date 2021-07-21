Morgan Stanley Increases NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target to $69.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.60.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -314.81%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 278,989 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $20,333,000 after acquiring an additional 59,033 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $4,776,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 456.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,703 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $20,603,000 after purchasing an additional 231,903 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,995,225 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $133,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

