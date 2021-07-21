Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753,207 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 5.60% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,492,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $149.39 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $152.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.40.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

