Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,698,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,129,826 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,370,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $96,012,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 26,326 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

