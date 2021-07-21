Morgan Stanley Lowers NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) to Underweight

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

OTCMKTS NNGPF opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85. NN Group has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $54.36.

About NN Group

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

