Morgan Stanley Lowers NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) to Underweight

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
OTCMKTS NNGPF opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85. NN Group has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $54.36.
About NN Group
