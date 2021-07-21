Morgan Stanley Lowers The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $60.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.85.

Shares of SO opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Southern has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,425 shares of company stock worth $618,721. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Southern by 12.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,302,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in The Southern by 843,210.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,483 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 18,481.8% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,439 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in The Southern during the first quarter valued at about $83,148,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

