Morningstar (MORN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

Get Morningstar alerts:

MORN opened at $252.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Morningstar has a one year low of $151.53 and a one year high of $270.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,203 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total transaction of $2,528,303.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $63,232.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,465 shares of company stock worth $66,957,774 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.