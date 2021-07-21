MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get MP Materials alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a current ratio of 16.99. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.13.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MP Materials will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,709,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.