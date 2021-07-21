MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price Down 7.2%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) shares dropped 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.64 and last traded at $30.71. Approximately 16,301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,727,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.09.

MP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 16.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.41.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. The company’s revenue was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $2,709,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $1,903,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $2,207,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $754,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

