Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,976,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,203 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of Mueller Water Products worth $110,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MWA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 142.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MWA opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.43.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

