MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) is Michael & Susan Dell Foundation’s 2nd Largest Position

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation decreased its stake in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 95.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050,000 shares during the period. MultiPlan accounts for 19.1% of Michael & Susan Dell Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $28,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MultiPlan by 40.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,892,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 545,370 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at $2,808,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MultiPlan by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,191,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,764,000 after purchasing an additional 194,902 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.05.

MultiPlan stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 26,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a PE ratio of -6.74. MultiPlan Co. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.31.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $254.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MultiPlan Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

