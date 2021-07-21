Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Gap Down to $19.99

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.99, but opened at $18.82. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 17,016 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MUR. Mizuho upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 4,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $78,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $549,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 135.1% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 197,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 113,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,902,000 after purchasing an additional 769,791 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.1% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,189,000 after acquiring an additional 300,600 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,013,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

