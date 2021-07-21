MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Stock Price Down 2.6%

MyHealthChecked Plc (LON:MHC) dropped 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.56 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05). Approximately 720,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,846,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of £24.58 million and a P/E ratio of -3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64.

MyHealthChecked Company Profile (LON:MHC)

MyHealthChecked Plc, a women's healthcare company, develops and commercializes mobile health diagnostics medical devices in the United Kingdom. Its products help women with unexplained infertility to concieve. The company offers myLotus, a dual purpose monitoring system that allows both ovulation (LH) and pregnancy (hCG) testing.

