Nano (NANO) Price Reaches $3.44

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $3.44 or 0.00010774 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $458.71 million and approximately $19.64 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,952.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,971.71 or 0.06170733 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $427.09 or 0.01336649 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.63 or 0.00365003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00132616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.51 or 0.00602483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.66 or 0.00374500 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.00289498 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

