NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 428,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,668 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $28,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.70. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. NanoString Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $7,769,883.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,190,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $162,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,317 shares of company stock valued at $10,161,050. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

