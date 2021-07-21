National Bank Financial Comments on Eldorado Gold Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$284.46 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ELD. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$12.25 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.34.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$11.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.97. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$11.52 and a one year high of C$18.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04.

In other news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total value of C$581,352.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$416,693.68. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total transaction of C$178,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$916,782.66. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,531.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

