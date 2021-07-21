National Bank Financial Increases SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$31.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SRU.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.75.

Shares of SRU.UN stock opened at C$30.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$19.49 and a 12 month high of C$30.80.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

