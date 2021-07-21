National Bank Financial Lowers Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to C$9.50

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPGYF. TD Securities upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $4.25 on Monday. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

