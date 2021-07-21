National Bank Financial Raises Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to C$136.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$134.00 to C$136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Premium Brands from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

Shares of PRBZF remained flat at $$100.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 932. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of $72.04 and a 12 month high of $102.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.88.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

