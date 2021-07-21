National Bank Financial Weighs in on Quebecor’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Quebecor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion.

