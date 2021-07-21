National Bankshares Increases H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$19.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.93.

Shares of HR.UN opened at C$16.65 on Monday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$9.25 and a one year high of C$17.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

