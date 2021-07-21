National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $63.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.33. National Grid has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 0.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,750,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,725,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,597,000 after acquiring an additional 34,509 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 13.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,791,000 after buying an additional 101,156 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in National Grid by 3.6% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 698,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after buying an additional 24,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in National Grid by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,382,000 after buying an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

