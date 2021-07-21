Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Short Interest Update

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the June 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Resource Partners stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,028,465 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 43,665 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 8.39% of Natural Resource Partners worth $16,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NRP traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.36. 2,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Natural Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 80.46%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.