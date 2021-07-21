NatWest Group’s (NWG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NWG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 264.17 ($3.45).

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 197.85 ($2.58) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 202.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.47. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80).

In other news, insider Katie Murray acquired 95,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 95,300 shares of company stock valued at $289,340.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

