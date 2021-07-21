Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Shares of CSSE opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.01.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. The business had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $37,772.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,168 over the last three months. Insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,670,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,260,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.