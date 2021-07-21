Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €65.35 ($76.88).

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NEM stock opened at €70.16 ($82.54) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 52 week high of €70.94 ($83.46).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

