Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24. Neogen has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $48.85.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $186,375.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,285.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

