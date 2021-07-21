Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.80. Neonode shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 22,524 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 96.98%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Neonode worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.