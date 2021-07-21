Netcall (LON:NET) PT Raised to GBX 100 at Canaccord Genuity

Netcall (LON:NET) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NET traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 72 ($0.94). 7,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,806. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 71.72. The stock has a market cap of £107.15 million and a P/E ratio of 60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Netcall has a 12 month low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 80 ($1.05).
About Netcall
