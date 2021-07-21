Netcall (LON:NET) PT Raised to GBX 100 at Canaccord Genuity

Netcall (LON:NET) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NET traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 72 ($0.94). 7,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,806. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 71.72. The stock has a market cap of £107.15 million and a P/E ratio of 60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Netcall has a 12 month low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 80 ($1.05).

About Netcall

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

