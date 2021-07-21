Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $531.05 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $510.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.64.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

