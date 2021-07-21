Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) released its earnings results on Monday. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $531.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $510.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.64.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

