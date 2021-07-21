Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $625.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $600.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.69% from the stock’s current price.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.78.

Netflix stock opened at $531.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $510.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

