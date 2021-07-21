Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.477 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.48 billion.Netflix also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.550 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $600.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $14.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $516.81. The company had a trading volume of 135,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,283. The company has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $510.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

