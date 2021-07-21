Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.11

Shares of Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 3083201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netlist from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netlist, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netlist news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $57,398.24. Also, CFO Gail M. Sasaki sold 135,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $927,893.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 487,158 shares of company stock worth $2,830,292. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netlist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

