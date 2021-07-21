Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.11

Shares of Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 3083201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.
Several research firms recently issued reports on NLST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netlist from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
In other Netlist news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $57,398.24. Also, CFO Gail M. Sasaki sold 135,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $927,893.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 487,158 shares of company stock worth $2,830,292. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Netlist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NLST)
Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.
