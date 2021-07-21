NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. NetScout Systems reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $28.49 on Friday. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.80.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

