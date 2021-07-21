Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Stake Raised by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,767 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Nevro were worth $12,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Nevro by 59.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nevro in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $151.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $126.96 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.16.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

