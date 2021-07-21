New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Short Interest Up 25.9% in June

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the June 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 281,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $11,591,813.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,613 shares of company stock valued at $72,521,908 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $156,000. 41.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFE. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

