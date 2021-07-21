New Gold Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$208.83 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of New Gold to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$2.15 price target on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.59.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at C$2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -27.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.89. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.86 and a 1-year high of C$3.05.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.