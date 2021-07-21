New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Sold by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 70.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 403,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 984,527 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on NYMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,187. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.95.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.