NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

NBEV stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26. NewAge has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. Research analysts predict that NewAge will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of NewAge by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NewAge by 36.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAge in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NewAge by 35.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAge in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

