Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,102 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Newmark Group worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 19,160 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 31,834 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $13.71.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $503.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.13 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.