Newmont Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Newmont in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NEM opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $286,220.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,784 shares of company stock worth $5,783,791. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

