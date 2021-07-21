NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Stake Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,283 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 153,671 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $29,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after acquiring an additional 42,585 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,925 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 25,909 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 588.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,899 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,179 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

NYSE NEP opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.00.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -314.81%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.